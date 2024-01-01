Malaysian ringgits to Lebanese pounds today

Convert MYR to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
19,924,300 lbp

RM1.000 MYR = ل.ل.19,920 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19,924.300019,924.3000
Low19,006.200018,875.5000
Average19,221.093319,077.2900
Change4.83%5.50%
1 MYR to LBP stats

The performance of MYR to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19,924.3000 and a 30 day low of 19,006.2000. This means the 30 day average was 19,221.0933. The change for MYR to LBP was 4.83.

The performance of MYR to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19,924.3000 and a 90 day low of 18,875.5000. This means the 90 day average was 19,077.2900. The change for MYR to LBP was 5.50.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Lebanese Pound
1 MYR19,924.30000 LBP
5 MYR99,621.50000 LBP
10 MYR199,243.00000 LBP
20 MYR398,486.00000 LBP
50 MYR996,215.00000 LBP
100 MYR1,992,430.00000 LBP
250 MYR4,981,075.00000 LBP
500 MYR9,962,150.00000 LBP
1000 MYR19,924,300.00000 LBP
2000 MYR39,848,600.00000 LBP
5000 MYR99,621,500.00000 LBP
10000 MYR199,243,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LBP0.00005 MYR
5 LBP0.00025 MYR
10 LBP0.00050 MYR
20 LBP0.00100 MYR
50 LBP0.00251 MYR
100 LBP0.00502 MYR
250 LBP0.01255 MYR
500 LBP0.02509 MYR
1000 LBP0.05019 MYR
2000 LBP0.10038 MYR
5000 LBP0.25095 MYR
10000 LBP0.50190 MYR