20 Malaysian ringgits to Lebanese pounds

Convert MYR to LBP at the real exchange rate

20 myr
63,531.60 lbp

1.00000 MYR = 3176.58000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MYR to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 LBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.048587.26031.436651.657710.964718.9401
1GBP1.1531411.20905100.6221.656641.911541.1124321.8403
1USD0.953750.827096183.22391.37021.581030.920118.064
1INR0.011460.00993820.012015810.0164640.01899730.01105570.217053

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Lebanese Pound
1 MYR3176.58000 LBP
5 MYR15882.90000 LBP
10 MYR31765.80000 LBP
20 MYR63531.60000 LBP
50 MYR158829.00000 LBP
100 MYR317658.00000 LBP
250 MYR794145.00000 LBP
500 MYR1588290.00000 LBP
1000 MYR3176580.00000 LBP
2000 MYR6353160.00000 LBP
5000 MYR15882900.00000 LBP
10000 MYR31765800.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LBP0.00031 MYR
5 LBP0.00157 MYR
10 LBP0.00315 MYR
20 LBP0.00630 MYR
50 LBP0.01574 MYR
100 LBP0.03148 MYR
250 LBP0.07870 MYR
500 LBP0.15740 MYR
1000 LBP0.31480 MYR
2000 LBP0.62961 MYR
5000 LBP1.57402 MYR
10000 LBP3.14804 MYR