Brazilian reais to Lebanese pounds today

Convert BRL to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
3,095,110 lbp

1.00000 BRL = 3095.11000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
How to convert Brazilian reais to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Lebanese Pound
1 BRL3095.11000 LBP
5 BRL15475.55000 LBP
10 BRL30951.10000 LBP
20 BRL61902.20000 LBP
50 BRL154755.50000 LBP
100 BRL309511.00000 LBP
250 BRL773777.50000 LBP
500 BRL1547555.00000 LBP
1000 BRL3095110.00000 LBP
2000 BRL6190220.00000 LBP
5000 BRL15475550.00000 LBP
10000 BRL30951100.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Brazilian Real
1 LBP0.00032 BRL
5 LBP0.00162 BRL
10 LBP0.00323 BRL
20 LBP0.00646 BRL
50 LBP0.01615 BRL
100 LBP0.03231 BRL
250 LBP0.08077 BRL
500 LBP0.16154 BRL
1000 LBP0.32309 BRL
2000 LBP0.64618 BRL
5000 LBP1.61545 BRL
10000 LBP3.23090 BRL