Swiss francs to Lebanese pounds today

Convert CHF to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
16,962,900 lbp

1.00000 CHF = 16962.90000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:17
How to convert Swiss francs to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 CHF16962.90000 LBP
5 CHF84814.50000 LBP
10 CHF169629.00000 LBP
20 CHF339258.00000 LBP
50 CHF848145.00000 LBP
100 CHF1696290.00000 LBP
250 CHF4240725.00000 LBP
500 CHF8481450.00000 LBP
1000 CHF16962900.00000 LBP
2000 CHF33925800.00000 LBP
5000 CHF84814500.00000 LBP
10000 CHF169629000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Swiss Franc
1 LBP0.00006 CHF
5 LBP0.00029 CHF
10 LBP0.00059 CHF
20 LBP0.00118 CHF
50 LBP0.00295 CHF
100 LBP0.00590 CHF
250 LBP0.01474 CHF
500 LBP0.02948 CHF
1000 LBP0.05895 CHF
2000 LBP0.11790 CHF
5000 LBP0.29476 CHF
10000 LBP0.58952 CHF