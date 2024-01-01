100 Brazilian reais to Lebanese pounds

Convert BRL to LBP at the real exchange rate

100 brl
1,728,430 lbp

1.000 BRL = 17,280 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7651.4641.6460.97117.733
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9611.7141.9281.13820.769
1 USD0.9410.803183.4931.3771.5480.91416.68
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Lebanese Pound
1 BRL17,284.30000 LBP
5 BRL86,421.50000 LBP
10 BRL172,843.00000 LBP
20 BRL345,686.00000 LBP
50 BRL864,215.00000 LBP
100 BRL1,728,430.00000 LBP
250 BRL4,321,075.00000 LBP
500 BRL8,642,150.00000 LBP
1000 BRL17,284,300.00000 LBP
2000 BRL34,568,600.00000 LBP
5000 BRL86,421,500.00000 LBP
10000 BRL172,843,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Brazilian Real
1 LBP0.00006 BRL
5 LBP0.00029 BRL
10 LBP0.00058 BRL
20 LBP0.00116 BRL
50 LBP0.00289 BRL
100 LBP0.00579 BRL
250 LBP0.01446 BRL
500 LBP0.02893 BRL
1000 LBP0.05786 BRL
2000 LBP0.11571 BRL
5000 LBP0.28928 BRL
10000 LBP0.57856 BRL