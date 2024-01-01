Brazilian reais to CFP francs today

Convert BRL to XPF at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ₣19.53 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:55
BRL to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

XPF
1 BRL to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.569919.9042
Low18.777418.7774
Average19.269019.3958
Change1.11%1.02%
1 BRL to XPF stats

The performance of BRL to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.5699 and a 30 day low of 18.7774. This means the 30 day average was 19.2690. The change for BRL to XPF was 1.11.

The performance of BRL to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.9042 and a 90 day low of 18.7774. This means the 90 day average was 19.3958. The change for BRL to XPF was 1.02.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / CFP Franc
1 BRL19.53090 XPF
5 BRL97.65450 XPF
10 BRL195.30900 XPF
20 BRL390.61800 XPF
50 BRL976.54500 XPF
100 BRL1,953.09000 XPF
250 BRL4,882.72500 XPF
500 BRL9,765.45000 XPF
1000 BRL19,530.90000 XPF
2000 BRL39,061.80000 XPF
5000 BRL97,654.50000 XPF
10000 BRL195,309.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Brazilian Real
1 XPF0.05120 BRL
5 XPF0.25600 BRL
10 XPF0.51201 BRL
20 XPF1.02402 BRL
50 XPF2.56004 BRL
100 XPF5.12008 BRL
250 XPF12.80020 BRL
500 XPF25.60040 BRL
1000 XPF51.20080 BRL
2000 XPF102.40160 BRL
5000 XPF256.00400 BRL
10000 XPF512.00800 BRL