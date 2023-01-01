Brazilian reais to CFP francs today

Convert BRL to XPF at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
22690 xpf

1.00000 BRL = 22.68980 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.0865590.44721.492811.674710.9647518.7781
1 GBP1.1429911.2421103.3961.706521.914461.102721.4663
1 USD0.920350.805088183.24261.37391.541310.887917.2823
1 INR0.01105620.009671590.012013110.01650480.01851580.01066640.207614

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / CFP Franc
1 BRL22.68980 XPF
5 BRL113.44900 XPF
10 BRL226.89800 XPF
20 BRL453.79600 XPF
50 BRL1134.49000 XPF
100 BRL2268.98000 XPF
250 BRL5672.45000 XPF
500 BRL11344.90000 XPF
1000 BRL22689.80000 XPF
2000 BRL45379.60000 XPF
5000 BRL113449.00000 XPF
10000 BRL226898.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Brazilian Real
1 XPF0.04407 BRL
5 XPF0.22036 BRL
10 XPF0.44073 BRL
20 XPF0.88145 BRL
50 XPF2.20363 BRL
100 XPF4.40727 BRL
250 XPF11.01817 BRL
500 XPF22.03635 BRL
1000 XPF44.07270 BRL
2000 XPF88.14540 BRL
5000 XPF220.36350 BRL
10000 XPF440.72700 BRL