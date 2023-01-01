Czech korunas to CFP francs today

Convert CZK to XPF at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
48,884 xpf

1.00000 CZK = 4.88838 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.08550.87411402.644.374990.332631.11840.96445
1 USD0.9212510.805251292.164.030383.217528.66730.88845
1 GBP1.144031.2418511604.675.00503103.34435.60051.10336
1 KRW0.0007129410.0007738980.00062318210.003119040.06440190.02218560.00068757

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / CFP Franc
1 CZK4.88838 XPF
5 CZK24.44190 XPF
10 CZK48.88380 XPF
20 CZK97.76760 XPF
50 CZK244.41900 XPF
100 CZK488.83800 XPF
250 CZK1222.09500 XPF
500 CZK2444.19000 XPF
1000 CZK4888.38000 XPF
2000 CZK9776.76000 XPF
5000 CZK24441.90000 XPF
10000 CZK48883.80000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 XPF0.20457 CZK
5 XPF1.02283 CZK
10 XPF2.04567 CZK
20 XPF4.09134 CZK
50 XPF10.22835 CZK
100 XPF20.45670 CZK
250 XPF51.14175 CZK
500 XPF102.28350 CZK
1000 XPF204.56700 CZK
2000 XPF409.13400 CZK
5000 XPF1022.83500 CZK
10000 XPF2045.67000 CZK