1000 cad
80170 xpf

1.00000 CAD = 80.16950 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:06
How to convert Canadian dollars to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / CFP Franc
1 CAD80.16950 XPF
5 CAD400.84750 XPF
10 CAD801.69500 XPF
20 CAD1603.39000 XPF
50 CAD4008.47500 XPF
100 CAD8016.95000 XPF
250 CAD20042.37500 XPF
500 CAD40084.75000 XPF
1000 CAD80169.50000 XPF
2000 CAD160339.00000 XPF
5000 CAD400847.50000 XPF
10000 CAD801695.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 XPF0.01247 CAD
5 XPF0.06237 CAD
10 XPF0.12474 CAD
20 XPF0.24947 CAD
50 XPF0.62368 CAD
100 XPF1.24736 CAD
250 XPF3.11840 CAD
500 XPF6.23680 CAD
1000 XPF12.47360 CAD
2000 XPF24.94720 CAD
5000 XPF62.36800 CAD
10000 XPF124.73600 CAD