zł1.000 PLN = ₣27.29 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XPF
1 PLN to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.268028.2680
Low27.292527.2925
Average27.702027.8577
Change-3.45%-2.09%
1 PLN to XPF stats

The performance of PLN to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.2680 and a 30 day low of 27.2925. This means the 30 day average was 27.7020. The change for PLN to XPF was -3.45.

The performance of PLN to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.2680 and a 90 day low of 27.2925. This means the 90 day average was 27.8577. The change for PLN to XPF was -2.09.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.77184.0720.8661,380.3410.94123.344
1 EUR1.0810.83290.7860.9351,490.5611.81525.208
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1131.1241,791.4714.230.296
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4190.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / CFP Franc
1 PLN27.29190 XPF
5 PLN136.45950 XPF
10 PLN272.91900 XPF
20 PLN545.83800 XPF
50 PLN1,364.59500 XPF
100 PLN2,729.19000 XPF
250 PLN6,822.97500 XPF
500 PLN13,645.95000 XPF
1000 PLN27,291.90000 XPF
2000 PLN54,583.80000 XPF
5000 PLN136,459.50000 XPF
10000 PLN272,919.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Polish Zloty
1 XPF0.03664 PLN
5 XPF0.18320 PLN
10 XPF0.36641 PLN
20 XPF0.73282 PLN
50 XPF1.83205 PLN
100 XPF3.66409 PLN
250 XPF9.16022 PLN
500 XPF18.32045 PLN
1000 XPF36.64090 PLN
2000 XPF73.28180 PLN
5000 XPF183.20450 PLN
10000 XPF366.40900 PLN