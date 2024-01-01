1 CFP francs to Canadian dollars

Convert XPF to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 xpf
0.01 cad

1.00000 XPF = 0.01234 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:44
1 EUR10.858891.095890.99741.462511.628590.9287118.4405
1 GBP1.1642911.27585105.9491.702811.896191.0812921.4704
1 USD0.912550.783791183.0421.334651.486220.8475516.8283
1 INR0.01098930.009438490.012042110.0160720.01789720.01020630.202648

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 XPF0.01234 CAD
5 XPF0.06169 CAD
10 XPF0.12338 CAD
20 XPF0.24676 CAD
50 XPF0.61689 CAD
100 XPF1.23378 CAD
250 XPF3.08445 CAD
500 XPF6.16890 CAD
1000 XPF12.33780 CAD
2000 XPF24.67560 CAD
5000 XPF61.68900 CAD
10000 XPF123.37800 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / CFP Franc
1 CAD81.05200 XPF
5 CAD405.26000 XPF
10 CAD810.52000 XPF
20 CAD1621.04000 XPF
50 CAD4052.60000 XPF
100 CAD8105.20000 XPF
250 CAD20263.00000 XPF
500 CAD40526.00000 XPF
1000 CAD81052.00000 XPF
2000 CAD162104.00000 XPF
5000 CAD405260.00000 XPF
10000 CAD810520.00000 XPF