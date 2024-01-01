1 CFP francs to Czech korunas

Convert XPF to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 xpf
0.21 czk

1.00000 XPF = 0.20692 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.858841.0956590.97661.462421.629580.928818.4379
1 GBP1.1643611.27575105.9311.702811.897451.0814621.4687
1 USD0.912750.783853183.03441.334751.487320.8477516.8283
1 INR0.01099180.00944010.012043210.01607470.01791210.01020960.202667

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 XPF0.20692 CZK
5 XPF1.03459 CZK
10 XPF2.06919 CZK
20 XPF4.13838 CZK
50 XPF10.34595 CZK
100 XPF20.69190 CZK
250 XPF51.72975 CZK
500 XPF103.45950 CZK
1000 XPF206.91900 CZK
2000 XPF413.83800 CZK
5000 XPF1034.59500 CZK
10000 XPF2069.19000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / CFP Franc
1 CZK4.83282 XPF
5 CZK24.16410 XPF
10 CZK48.32820 XPF
20 CZK96.65640 XPF
50 CZK241.64100 XPF
100 CZK483.28200 XPF
250 CZK1208.20500 XPF
500 CZK2416.41000 XPF
1000 CZK4832.82000 XPF
2000 CZK9665.64000 XPF
5000 CZK24164.10000 XPF
10000 CZK48328.20000 XPF