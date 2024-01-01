CFP francs to Euros today

Convert XPF to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
8.40 eur

₣1.000 XPF = €0.008398 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:36
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Euro
1 XPF0.00840 EUR
5 XPF0.04199 EUR
10 XPF0.08398 EUR
20 XPF0.16797 EUR
50 XPF0.41991 EUR
100 XPF0.83983 EUR
250 XPF2.09957 EUR
500 XPF4.19915 EUR
1000 XPF8.39829 EUR
2000 XPF16.79658 EUR
5000 XPF41.99145 EUR
10000 XPF83.98290 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / CFP Franc
1 EUR119.07200 XPF
5 EUR595.36000 XPF
10 EUR1,190.72000 XPF
20 EUR2,381.44000 XPF
50 EUR5,953.60000 XPF
100 EUR11,907.20000 XPF
250 EUR29,768.00000 XPF
500 EUR59,536.00000 XPF
1000 EUR119,072.00000 XPF
2000 EUR238,144.00000 XPF
5000 EUR595,360.00000 XPF
10000 EUR1,190,720.00000 XPF