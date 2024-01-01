Convert XPF to USD at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to US dollars today

1,000 xpf
8.97 usd

₣1.000 XPF = $0.008970 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1760.93783.5840.7931.5061.371
1 SGD0.736113.3710.68961.4890.5831.1081.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.5990.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.408189.2510.8471.6081.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / US Dollar
1 XPF0.00897 USD
5 XPF0.04485 USD
10 XPF0.08970 USD
20 XPF0.17940 USD
50 XPF0.44851 USD
100 XPF0.89702 USD
250 XPF2.24256 USD
500 XPF4.48511 USD
1000 XPF8.97023 USD
2000 XPF17.94046 USD
5000 XPF44.85115 USD
10000 XPF89.70230 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / CFP Franc
1 USD111.48000 XPF
5 USD557.40000 XPF
10 USD1,114.80000 XPF
20 USD2,229.60000 XPF
50 USD5,574.00000 XPF
100 USD11,148.00000 XPF
250 USD27,870.00000 XPF
500 USD55,740.00000 XPF
1000 USD111,480.00000 XPF
2000 USD222,960.00000 XPF
5000 USD557,400.00000 XPF
10000 USD1,114,800.00000 XPF