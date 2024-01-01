Convert XPF to INR at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to Indian rupees today

1,000 xpf
749.77 inr

₣1.000 XPF = ₹0.7498 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1760.93683.5840.7931.5061.371
1 SGD0.736113.3710.68961.4890.5831.1081.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.5990.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.41189.260.8461.6081.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Indian Rupee
1 XPF0.74977 INR
5 XPF3.74885 INR
10 XPF7.49770 INR
20 XPF14.99540 INR
50 XPF37.48850 INR
100 XPF74.97700 INR
250 XPF187.44250 INR
500 XPF374.88500 INR
1000 XPF749.77000 INR
2000 XPF1,499.54000 INR
5000 XPF3,748.85000 INR
10000 XPF7,497.70000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / CFP Franc
1 INR1.33374 XPF
5 INR6.66870 XPF
10 INR13.33740 XPF
20 INR26.67480 XPF
50 INR66.68700 XPF
100 INR133.37400 XPF
250 INR333.43500 XPF
300 INR400.12200 XPF
500 INR666.87000 XPF
600 INR800.24400 XPF
1000 INR1,333.74000 XPF
2000 INR2,667.48000 XPF
5000 INR6,668.70000 XPF
10000 INR13,337.40000 XPF
25000 INR33,343.50000 XPF
50000 INR66,687.00000 XPF
100000 INR133,374.00000 XPF
1000000 INR1,333,740.00000 XPF
1000000000 INR1,333,740,000.00000 XPF