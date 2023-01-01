CFP francs to Indian rupees today

Convert XPF to INR at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
760.89 inr

1.00000 XPF = 0.76089 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87141.091390.92441.49651.66840.9646518.7742
1 GBP1.1475811.25245104.3511.717481.914771.1070121.5465
1 USD0.916350.798435183.31751.37131.528820.8839517.2035
1 INR0.01099810.009583040.012002310.01645870.01834930.01060940.206481

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Indian Rupee
1 XPF0.76089 INR
5 XPF3.80445 INR
10 XPF7.60890 INR
20 XPF15.21780 INR
50 XPF38.04450 INR
100 XPF76.08900 INR
250 XPF190.22250 INR
500 XPF380.44500 INR
1000 XPF760.89000 INR
2000 XPF1521.78000 INR
5000 XPF3804.45000 INR
10000 XPF7608.90000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / CFP Franc
1 INR1.31425 XPF
5 INR6.57125 XPF
10 INR13.14250 XPF
20 INR26.28500 XPF
50 INR65.71250 XPF
100 INR131.42500 XPF
250 INR328.56250 XPF
500 INR657.12500 XPF
1000 INR1314.25000 XPF
2000 INR2628.50000 XPF
5000 INR6571.25000 XPF
10000 INR13142.50000 XPF