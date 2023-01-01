CFP francs to Canadian dollars today

Convert XPF to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
12.52 cad

1.00000 XPF = 0.01252 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.340118.66930.916583.32350.7983711.529051.37125
1 SGD0.746213113.93130.68390962.17710.5957551.1411.02324
1 ZAR0.05356390.071780910.04909164.463130.04276390.08190190.0734495
1 EUR1.09111.4621820.3701190.91430.87111.668351.49617

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 XPF0.01252 CAD
5 XPF0.06260 CAD
10 XPF0.12520 CAD
20 XPF0.25040 CAD
50 XPF0.62600 CAD
100 XPF1.25200 CAD
250 XPF3.13000 CAD
500 XPF6.26000 CAD
1000 XPF12.52000 CAD
2000 XPF25.04000 CAD
5000 XPF62.60000 CAD
10000 XPF125.20000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / CFP Franc
1 CAD79.87240 XPF
5 CAD399.36200 XPF
10 CAD798.72400 XPF
20 CAD1597.44800 XPF
50 CAD3993.62000 XPF
100 CAD7987.24000 XPF
250 CAD19968.10000 XPF
500 CAD39936.20000 XPF
1000 CAD79872.40000 XPF
2000 CAD159744.80000 XPF
5000 CAD399362.00000 XPF
10000 CAD798724.00000 XPF