CFP francs to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Czech korunas is currently 0.209 today, reflecting a 0.345% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.146% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 0.211 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.208 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.977% increase in value.