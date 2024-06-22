CFP 프랑 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. is currently 0.210 today, reflecting a 0.471% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.789% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. has fluctuated between a high of 0.211 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.207 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.704% increase in value.