Turkish liras to CFP francs today

Convert TRY to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
3,307 xpf

TL1.000 TRY = ₣3.307 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.39193.4458
Low3.30363.3036
Average3.33123.3827
Change-2.49%-4.01%
1 TRY to XPF stats

The performance of TRY to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3919 and a 30 day low of 3.3036. This means the 30 day average was 3.3312. The change for TRY to XPF was -2.49.

The performance of TRY to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4458 and a 90 day low of 3.3036. This means the 90 day average was 3.3827. The change for TRY to XPF was -4.01.

How to convert Turkish liras to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / CFP Franc
1 TRY3.30749 XPF
5 TRY16.53745 XPF
10 TRY33.07490 XPF
20 TRY66.14980 XPF
50 TRY165.37450 XPF
100 TRY330.74900 XPF
250 TRY826.87250 XPF
500 TRY1,653.74500 XPF
1000 TRY3,307.49000 XPF
2000 TRY6,614.98000 XPF
5000 TRY16,537.45000 XPF
10000 TRY33,074.90000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Turkish Lira
1 XPF0.30234 TRY
5 XPF1.51172 TRY
10 XPF3.02344 TRY
20 XPF6.04688 TRY
50 XPF15.11720 TRY
100 XPF30.23440 TRY
250 XPF75.58600 TRY
500 XPF151.17200 TRY
1000 XPF302.34400 TRY
2000 XPF604.68800 TRY
5000 XPF1,511.72000 TRY
10000 XPF3,023.44000 TRY