Bulgarian levs to CFP francs today
Convert BGN to XPF at the real exchange rate
BGN to XPF conversion chart
1 BGN = 60.95630 XPF
0
|1 BGN to XPF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|61.4235
|61.5786
|Low
|60.2128
|60.2128
|Average
|60.8585
|60.9996
|Change
|0.10%
|-0.97%
|View full history
1 BGN to XPF stats
The performance of BGN to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 61.4235 and a 30 day low of 60.2128. This means the 30 day average was 60.8585. The change for BGN to XPF was 0.10.
The performance of BGN to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 61.5786 and a 90 day low of 60.2128. This means the 90 day average was 60.9996. The change for BGN to XPF was -0.97.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / CFP Franc
|1 BGN
|60.95630 XPF
|5 BGN
|304.78150 XPF
|10 BGN
|609.56300 XPF
|20 BGN
|1,219.12600 XPF
|50 BGN
|3,047.81500 XPF
|100 BGN
|6,095.63000 XPF
|250 BGN
|15,239.07500 XPF
|500 BGN
|30,478.15000 XPF
|1000 BGN
|60,956.30000 XPF
|2000 BGN
|121,912.60000 XPF
|5000 BGN
|304,781.50000 XPF
|10000 BGN
|609,563.00000 XPF