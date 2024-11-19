Bulgarian lev to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to CFP francs is currently 60.956 today, reflecting a 0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 1.060% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 61.256 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 60.211 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 1.091% increase in value.