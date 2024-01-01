Chinese yuan rmb to CFP francs today

Convert CNY to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
15,325 xpf

¥1.000 CNY = ₣15.32 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.324615.4243
Low15.054915.0549
Average15.157915.2331
Change0.49%-0.23%
1 CNY to XPF stats

The performance of CNY to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.3246 and a 30 day low of 15.0549. This means the 30 day average was 15.1579. The change for CNY to XPF was 0.49.

The performance of CNY to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.4243 and a 90 day low of 15.0549. This means the 90 day average was 15.2331. The change for CNY to XPF was -0.23.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / CFP Franc
1 CNY15.32460 XPF
5 CNY76.62300 XPF
10 CNY153.24600 XPF
20 CNY306.49200 XPF
50 CNY766.23000 XPF
100 CNY1,532.46000 XPF
250 CNY3,831.15000 XPF
500 CNY7,662.30000 XPF
1000 CNY15,324.60000 XPF
2000 CNY30,649.20000 XPF
5000 CNY76,623.00000 XPF
10000 CNY153,246.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XPF0.06525 CNY
5 XPF0.32627 CNY
10 XPF0.65254 CNY
20 XPF1.30509 CNY
50 XPF3.26272 CNY
100 XPF6.52545 CNY
250 XPF16.31363 CNY
500 XPF32.62725 CNY
1000 XPF65.25450 CNY
2000 XPF130.50900 CNY
5000 XPF326.27250 CNY
10000 XPF652.54500 CNY