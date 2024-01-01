20 Chinese yuan rmb to CFP francs

Convert CNY to XPF at the real exchange rate

20 cny
309 xpf

1.00000 CNY = 15.44360 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / CFP Franc
1 CNY15.44360 XPF
5 CNY77.21800 XPF
10 CNY154.43600 XPF
20 CNY308.87200 XPF
50 CNY772.18000 XPF
100 CNY1544.36000 XPF
250 CNY3860.90000 XPF
500 CNY7721.80000 XPF
1000 CNY15443.60000 XPF
2000 CNY30887.20000 XPF
5000 CNY77218.00000 XPF
10000 CNY154436.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XPF0.06475 CNY
5 XPF0.32376 CNY
10 XPF0.64752 CNY
20 XPF1.29504 CNY
50 XPF3.23759 CNY
100 XPF6.47518 CNY
250 XPF16.18795 CNY
500 XPF32.37590 CNY
1000 XPF64.75180 CNY
2000 XPF129.50360 CNY
5000 XPF323.75900 CNY
10000 XPF647.51800 CNY