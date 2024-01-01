Malaysian ringgits to CFP francs today

Convert MYR to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
24,459 xpf

RM1.000 MYR = ₣24.46 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MYR to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MYR to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.458824.4588
Low23.394823.3733
Average23.613723.5305
Change4.05%4.30%
View full history

1 MYR to XPF stats

The performance of MYR to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.4588 and a 30 day low of 23.3948. This means the 30 day average was 23.6137. The change for MYR to XPF was 4.05.

The performance of MYR to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.4588 and a 90 day low of 23.3733. This means the 90 day average was 23.5305. The change for MYR to XPF was 4.30.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / CFP Franc
1 MYR24.45880 XPF
5 MYR122.29400 XPF
10 MYR244.58800 XPF
20 MYR489.17600 XPF
50 MYR1,222.94000 XPF
100 MYR2,445.88000 XPF
250 MYR6,114.70000 XPF
500 MYR12,229.40000 XPF
1000 MYR24,458.80000 XPF
2000 MYR48,917.60000 XPF
5000 MYR122,294.00000 XPF
10000 MYR244,588.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 XPF0.04089 MYR
5 XPF0.20443 MYR
10 XPF0.40885 MYR
20 XPF0.81770 MYR
50 XPF2.04426 MYR
100 XPF4.08851 MYR
250 XPF10.22128 MYR
500 XPF20.44255 MYR
1000 XPF40.88510 MYR
2000 XPF81.77020 MYR
5000 XPF204.42550 MYR
10000 XPF408.85100 MYR