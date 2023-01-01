500 Malaysian ringgits to CFP francs

Convert MYR to XPF at the real exchange rate

500 myr
12038 xpf

1.00000 MYR = 24.07630 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:36 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MYR to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865151.04987.26681.437031.659550.96418.9231
1GBP1.1558711.2125100.8681.6611.918211.1142621.8725
1USD0.95330.824742183.19051.36991.582030.918918.0392
1INR0.01145910.00991390.012020610.0164670.01901690.01104570.216842

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / CFP Franc
1 MYR24.07630 XPF
5 MYR120.38150 XPF
10 MYR240.76300 XPF
20 MYR481.52600 XPF
50 MYR1203.81500 XPF
100 MYR2407.63000 XPF
250 MYR6019.07500 XPF
500 MYR12038.15000 XPF
1000 MYR24076.30000 XPF
2000 MYR48152.60000 XPF
5000 MYR120381.50000 XPF
10000 MYR240763.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 XPF0.04153 MYR
5 XPF0.20767 MYR
10 XPF0.41535 MYR
20 XPF0.83069 MYR
50 XPF2.07673 MYR
100 XPF4.15346 MYR
250 XPF10.38365 MYR
500 XPF20.76730 MYR
1000 XPF41.53460 MYR
2000 XPF83.06920 MYR
5000 XPF207.67300 MYR
10000 XPF415.34600 MYR