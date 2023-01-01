1 thousand Turkish liras to CFP francs

Convert TRY to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
4,126 xpf

1.00000 TRY = 4.12551 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:53 UTC
TRY to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / CFP Franc
1 TRY4.12551 XPF
5 TRY20.62755 XPF
10 TRY41.25510 XPF
20 TRY82.51020 XPF
50 TRY206.27550 XPF
100 TRY412.55100 XPF
250 TRY1031.37750 XPF
500 TRY2062.75500 XPF
1000 TRY4125.51000 XPF
2000 TRY8251.02000 XPF
5000 TRY20627.55000 XPF
10000 TRY41255.10000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Turkish Lira
1 XPF0.24239 TRY
5 XPF1.21197 TRY
10 XPF2.42394 TRY
20 XPF4.84788 TRY
50 XPF12.11970 TRY
100 XPF24.23940 TRY
250 XPF60.59850 TRY
500 XPF121.19700 TRY
1000 XPF242.39400 TRY
2000 XPF484.78800 TRY
5000 XPF1211.97000 TRY
10000 XPF2423.94000 TRY