Brazilian reais to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert BRL to VND at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ₫4,401 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
BRL to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VND
1 BRL to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,482.98004,552.9900
Low4,309.37004,309.3700
Average4,405.28704,442.7897
Change-0.94%-1.44%
1 BRL to VND stats

The performance of BRL to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,482.9800 and a 30 day low of 4,309.3700. This means the 30 day average was 4,405.2870. The change for BRL to VND was -0.94.

The performance of BRL to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,552.9900 and a 90 day low of 4,309.3700. This means the 90 day average was 4,442.7897. The change for BRL to VND was -1.44.

How to convert Brazilian reais to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Vietnamese Dong
1 BRL4,400.91000 VND
5 BRL22,004.55000 VND
10 BRL44,009.10000 VND
20 BRL88,018.20000 VND
50 BRL220,045.50000 VND
100 BRL440,091.00000 VND
250 BRL1,100,227.50000 VND
500 BRL2,200,455.00000 VND
1000 BRL4,400,910.00000 VND
2000 BRL8,801,820.00000 VND
5000 BRL22,004,550.00000 VND
10000 BRL44,009,100.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Brazilian Real
1000 VND0.22723 BRL
2000 VND0.45445 BRL
5000 VND1.13613 BRL
10000 VND2.27226 BRL
20000 VND4.54452 BRL
50000 VND11.36130 BRL
100000 VND22.72260 BRL
200000 VND45.44520 BRL
500000 VND113.61300 BRL
1000000 VND227.22600 BRL
2000000 VND454.45200 BRL
5000000 VND1,136.13000 BRL