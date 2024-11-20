Hungarian forints to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert HUF to VND at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = ₫65.29 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:17
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 HUF to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High68.532371.0262
Low65.297565.2975
Average66.928968.3485
Change-4.11%-7.42%
View full history

1 HUF to VND stats

The performance of HUF to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 68.5323 and a 30 day low of 65.2975. This means the 30 day average was 66.9289. The change for HUF to VND was -4.11.

The performance of HUF to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 71.0262 and a 90 day low of 65.2975. This means the 90 day average was 68.3485. The change for HUF to VND was -7.42.

Track market ratesView HUF to VND chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.7911.3991.34418.10384.3861.54
1 EUR1.05310.8331.4731.41519.05688.8291.621
1 GBP1.2641.20111.7691.69922.885106.6771.947
1 CAD0.7150.6790.56510.9612.93660.31.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Vietnamese Dong
2000 HUF130,586.60000 VND
5000 HUF326,466.50000 VND
10000 HUF652,933.00000 VND
15000 HUF979,399.50000 VND
20000 HUF1,305,866.00000 VND
30000 HUF1,958,799.00000 VND
40000 HUF2,611,732.00000 VND
50000 HUF3,264,665.00000 VND
60000 HUF3,917,598.00000 VND
100000 HUF6,529,330.00000 VND
150000 HUF9,793,995.00000 VND
200000 HUF13,058,660.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Hungarian Forint
1000 VND15.31550 HUF
2000 VND30.63100 HUF
5000 VND76.57750 HUF
10000 VND153.15500 HUF
20000 VND306.31000 HUF
50000 VND765.77500 HUF
100000 VND1,531.55000 HUF
200000 VND3,063.10000 HUF
500000 VND7,657.75000 HUF
1000000 VND15,315.50000 HUF
2000000 VND30,631.00000 HUF
5000000 VND76,577.50000 HUF