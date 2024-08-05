Turkish liras to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert TRY to VND at the real exchange rate
|1 TRY to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|778.9070
|791.3900
|Low
|759.1240
|759.1240
|Average
|767.8363
|778.6509
|Change
|-2.52%
|-3.53%
|View full history
1 TRY to VND stats
The performance of TRY to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 778.9070 and a 30 day low of 759.1240. This means the 30 day average was 767.8363. The change for TRY to VND was -2.52.
The performance of TRY to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 791.3900 and a 90 day low of 759.1240. This means the 90 day average was 778.6509. The change for TRY to VND was -3.53.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Turkish liras to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Turkish lira
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Vietnamese Dong
|1 TRY
|759.19700 VND
|5 TRY
|3,795.98500 VND
|10 TRY
|7,591.97000 VND
|20 TRY
|15,183.94000 VND
|50 TRY
|37,959.85000 VND
|100 TRY
|75,919.70000 VND
|250 TRY
|189,799.25000 VND
|500 TRY
|379,598.50000 VND
|1000 TRY
|759,197.00000 VND
|2000 TRY
|1,518,394.00000 VND
|5000 TRY
|3,795,985.00000 VND
|10000 TRY
|7,591,970.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Turkish Lira
|1000 VND
|1.31718 TRY
|2000 VND
|2.63436 TRY
|5000 VND
|6.58590 TRY
|10000 VND
|13.17180 TRY
|20000 VND
|26.34360 TRY
|50000 VND
|65.85900 TRY
|100000 VND
|131.71800 TRY
|200000 VND
|263.43600 TRY
|500000 VND
|658.59000 TRY
|1000000 VND
|1,317.18000 TRY
|2000000 VND
|2,634.36000 TRY
|5000000 VND
|6,585.90000 TRY