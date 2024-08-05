Turkish liras to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert TRY to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
759,197 vnd

TL1.000 TRY = ₫759.2 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High778.9070791.3900
Low759.1240759.1240
Average767.8363778.6509
Change-2.52%-3.53%
View full history

1 TRY to VND stats

The performance of TRY to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 778.9070 and a 30 day low of 759.1240. This means the 30 day average was 767.8363. The change for TRY to VND was -2.52.

The performance of TRY to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 791.3900 and a 90 day low of 759.1240. This means the 90 day average was 778.6509. The change for TRY to VND was -3.53.

How to convert Turkish liras to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Vietnamese Dong
1 TRY759.19700 VND
5 TRY3,795.98500 VND
10 TRY7,591.97000 VND
20 TRY15,183.94000 VND
50 TRY37,959.85000 VND
100 TRY75,919.70000 VND
250 TRY189,799.25000 VND
500 TRY379,598.50000 VND
1000 TRY759,197.00000 VND
2000 TRY1,518,394.00000 VND
5000 TRY3,795,985.00000 VND
10000 TRY7,591,970.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Turkish Lira
1000 VND1.31718 TRY
2000 VND2.63436 TRY
5000 VND6.58590 TRY
10000 VND13.17180 TRY
20000 VND26.34360 TRY
50000 VND65.85900 TRY
100000 VND131.71800 TRY
200000 VND263.43600 TRY
500000 VND658.59000 TRY
1000000 VND1,317.18000 TRY
2000000 VND2,634.36000 TRY
5000000 VND6,585.90000 TRY