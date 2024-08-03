Chinese yuan rmb to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert CNY to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
3,517,620 vnd

¥1.000 CNY = ₫3,518 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
CNY to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,517.62003,525.9200
Low3,479.53003,479.5300
Average3,493.91773,505.9911
Change0.45%0.23%
1 CNY to VND stats

The performance of CNY to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,517.6200 and a 30 day low of 3,479.5300. This means the 30 day average was 3,493.9177. The change for CNY to VND was 0.45.

The performance of CNY to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,525.9200 and a 90 day low of 3,479.5300. This means the 90 day average was 3,505.9911. The change for CNY to VND was 0.23.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Vietnamese Dong
1 CNY3,517.62000 VND
5 CNY17,588.10000 VND
10 CNY35,176.20000 VND
20 CNY70,352.40000 VND
50 CNY175,881.00000 VND
100 CNY351,762.00000 VND
250 CNY879,405.00000 VND
500 CNY1,758,810.00000 VND
1000 CNY3,517,620.00000 VND
2000 CNY7,035,240.00000 VND
5000 CNY17,588,100.00000 VND
10000 CNY35,176,200.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Chinese Yuan RMB
1000 VND0.28428 CNY
2000 VND0.56857 CNY
5000 VND1.42141 CNY
10000 VND2.84283 CNY
20000 VND5.68566 CNY
50000 VND14.21415 CNY
100000 VND28.42830 CNY
200000 VND56.85660 CNY
500000 VND142.14150 CNY
1000000 VND284.28300 CNY
2000000 VND568.56600 CNY
5000000 VND1,421.41500 CNY