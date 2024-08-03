Chinese yuan rmb to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert CNY to VND at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|3,517.6200
|3,525.9200
|Low
|3,479.5300
|3,479.5300
|Average
|3,493.9177
|3,505.9911
|Change
|0.45%
|0.23%
|View full history
1 CNY to VND stats
The performance of CNY to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,517.6200 and a 30 day low of 3,479.5300. This means the 30 day average was 3,493.9177. The change for CNY to VND was 0.45.
The performance of CNY to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,525.9200 and a 90 day low of 3,479.5300. This means the 90 day average was 3,505.9911. The change for CNY to VND was 0.23.
Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Vietnamese Dong
|1 CNY
|3,517.62000 VND
|5 CNY
|17,588.10000 VND
|10 CNY
|35,176.20000 VND
|20 CNY
|70,352.40000 VND
|50 CNY
|175,881.00000 VND
|100 CNY
|351,762.00000 VND
|250 CNY
|879,405.00000 VND
|500 CNY
|1,758,810.00000 VND
|1000 CNY
|3,517,620.00000 VND
|2000 CNY
|7,035,240.00000 VND
|5000 CNY
|17,588,100.00000 VND
|10000 CNY
|35,176,200.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1000 VND
|0.28428 CNY
|2000 VND
|0.56857 CNY
|5000 VND
|1.42141 CNY
|10000 VND
|2.84283 CNY
|20000 VND
|5.68566 CNY
|50000 VND
|14.21415 CNY
|100000 VND
|28.42830 CNY
|200000 VND
|56.85660 CNY
|500000 VND
|142.14150 CNY
|1000000 VND
|284.28300 CNY
|2000000 VND
|568.56600 CNY
|5000000 VND
|1,421.41500 CNY