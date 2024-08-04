Malaysian ringgits to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert MYR to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
5,614,290 vnd

RM1.000 MYR = ₫5,614 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,614.29005,614.2900
Low5,397.43005,352.5200
Average5,442.82705,416.0162
Change4.02%4.89%
1 MYR to VND stats

The performance of MYR to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,614.2900 and a 30 day low of 5,397.4300. This means the 30 day average was 5,442.8270. The change for MYR to VND was 4.02.

The performance of MYR to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,614.2900 and a 90 day low of 5,352.5200. This means the 90 day average was 5,416.0162. The change for MYR to VND was 4.89.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Vietnamese Dong
1 MYR5,614.29000 VND
5 MYR28,071.45000 VND
10 MYR56,142.90000 VND
20 MYR112,285.80000 VND
50 MYR280,714.50000 VND
100 MYR561,429.00000 VND
250 MYR1,403,572.50000 VND
500 MYR2,807,145.00000 VND
1000 MYR5,614,290.00000 VND
2000 MYR11,228,580.00000 VND
5000 MYR28,071,450.00000 VND
10000 MYR56,142,900.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Malaysian Ringgit
1000 VND0.17812 MYR
2000 VND0.35623 MYR
5000 VND0.89059 MYR
10000 VND1.78117 MYR
20000 VND3.56234 MYR
50000 VND8.90585 MYR
100000 VND17.81170 MYR
200000 VND35.62340 MYR
500000 VND89.05850 MYR
1000000 VND178.11700 MYR
2000000 VND356.23400 MYR
5000000 VND890.58500 MYR