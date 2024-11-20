Hong Kong dollars to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert HKD to VND at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₫3,265 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:15
HKD to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VND
1 HKD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,270.61003,270.6100
Low3,251.26003,150.2200
Average3,259.66303,207.3737
Change0.43%1.95%
1 HKD to VND stats

The performance of HKD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,270.6100 and a 30 day low of 3,251.2600. This means the 30 day average was 3,259.6630. The change for HKD to VND was 0.43.

The performance of HKD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,270.6100 and a 90 day low of 3,150.2200. This means the 90 day average was 3,207.3737. The change for HKD to VND was 1.95.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
100 HKD326,533.00000 VND
200 HKD653,066.00000 VND
300 HKD979,599.00000 VND
500 HKD1,632,665.00000 VND
1000 HKD3,265,330.00000 VND
2000 HKD6,530,660.00000 VND
2500 HKD8,163,325.00000 VND
3000 HKD9,795,990.00000 VND
4000 HKD13,061,320.00000 VND
5000 HKD16,326,650.00000 VND
10000 HKD32,653,300.00000 VND
20000 HKD65,306,600.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Hong Kong Dollar
1000 VND0.30625 HKD
2000 VND0.61250 HKD
5000 VND1.53124 HKD
10000 VND3.06248 HKD
20000 VND6.12496 HKD
50000 VND15.31240 HKD
100000 VND30.62480 HKD
200000 VND61.24960 HKD
500000 VND153.12400 HKD
1000000 VND306.24800 HKD
2000000 VND612.49600 HKD
5000000 VND1,531.24000 HKD