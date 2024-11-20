10 thousand Hungarian forints to Vietnamese dongs
Convert HUF to VND at the real exchange rate
HUF to VND conversion chart
1 HUF = 65.29330 VND
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|68.5323
|71.0262
|Low
|65.2975
|65.2975
|Average
|66.9289
|68.3485
|Change
|-4.11%
|-7.42%
|View full history
1 HUF to VND stats
The performance of HUF to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 68.5323 and a 30 day low of 65.2975. This means the 30 day average was 66.9289. The change for HUF to VND was -4.11.
The performance of HUF to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 71.0262 and a 90 day low of 65.2975. This means the 90 day average was 68.3485. The change for HUF to VND was -7.42.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Vietnamese Dong
|2000 HUF
|130,586.60000 VND
|5000 HUF
|326,466.50000 VND
|10000 HUF
|652,933.00000 VND
|15000 HUF
|979,399.50000 VND
|20000 HUF
|1,305,866.00000 VND
|30000 HUF
|1,958,799.00000 VND
|40000 HUF
|2,611,732.00000 VND
|50000 HUF
|3,264,665.00000 VND
|60000 HUF
|3,917,598.00000 VND
|100000 HUF
|6,529,330.00000 VND
|150000 HUF
|9,793,995.00000 VND
|200000 HUF
|13,058,660.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Hungarian Forint
|1000 VND
|15.31550 HUF
|2000 VND
|30.63100 HUF
|5000 VND
|76.57750 HUF
|10000 VND
|153.15500 HUF
|20000 VND
|306.31000 HUF
|50000 VND
|765.77500 HUF
|100000 VND
|1,531.55000 HUF
|200000 VND
|3,063.10000 HUF
|500000 VND
|7,657.75000 HUF
|1000000 VND
|15,315.50000 HUF
|2000000 VND
|30,631.00000 HUF
|5000000 VND
|76,577.50000 HUF