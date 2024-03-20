Hungarian forints to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert HUF to VND at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
685,521 vnd

1.000 HUF = 68.55 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9170.7831.351.3418.69683.0991.521
1 EUR1.09110.8541.4721.46120.39190.6321.659
1 GBP1.2771.17111.7241.71123.877106.1261.943
1 CAD0.7410.6790.5810.99213.85161.5621.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Vietnamese Dong
2000 HUF137,104.20000 VND
5000 HUF342,760.50000 VND
10000 HUF685,521.00000 VND
15000 HUF1,028,281.50000 VND
20000 HUF1,371,042.00000 VND
30000 HUF2,056,563.00000 VND
40000 HUF2,742,084.00000 VND
50000 HUF3,427,605.00000 VND
60000 HUF4,113,126.00000 VND
100000 HUF6,855,210.00000 VND
150000 HUF10,282,815.00000 VND
200000 HUF13,710,420.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Hungarian Forint
1 VND0.01459 HUF
5 VND0.07294 HUF
10 VND0.14587 HUF
20 VND0.29175 HUF
50 VND0.72937 HUF
100 VND1.45874 HUF
250 VND3.64685 HUF
500 VND7.29370 HUF
1000 VND14.58740 HUF
2000 VND29.17480 HUF
5000 VND72.93700 HUF
10000 VND145.87400 HUF