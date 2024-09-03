Hungarian forint to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Vietnamese dongs is currently 69.681 today, reflecting a -0.772% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -1.129% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 70.657 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 69.681 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.372% decrease in value.