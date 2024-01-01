Indonesian rupiahs to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert IDR to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
1,577,120 vnd

1.000 IDR = 1.577 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:15
Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.1130.9171.341.5211.3490.7837.823
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.094
1 EUR1.09190.67211.4621.6591.4720.8548.535
1 SGD0.74662.010.68411.1351.0070.5845.837

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Vietnamese Dong
1 IDR1.57712 VND
5 IDR7.88560 VND
10 IDR15.77120 VND
20 IDR31.54240 VND
50 IDR78.85600 VND
100 IDR157.71200 VND
250 IDR394.28000 VND
500 IDR788.56000 VND
1000 IDR1,577.12000 VND
2000 IDR3,154.24000 VND
5000 IDR7,885.60000 VND
10000 IDR15,771.20000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Indonesian Rupiah
1 VND0.63407 IDR
5 VND3.17034 IDR
10 VND6.34068 IDR
20 VND12.68136 IDR
50 VND31.70340 IDR
100 VND63.40680 IDR
250 VND158.51700 IDR
500 VND317.03400 IDR
1000 VND634.06800 IDR
2000 VND1,268.13600 IDR
5000 VND3,170.34000 IDR
10000 VND6,340.68000 IDR