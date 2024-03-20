Canadian dollars to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert CAD to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
18,246,100 vnd

1.000 CAD = 18,250 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.0290.920.786278.61.5327.19956.178
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3550.0180.0870.677
1 EUR1.08790.23210.854302.7691.6657.82461.051
1 GBP1.272105.6171.1711354.3931.9489.15871.461

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 CAD18,246.10000 VND
5 CAD91,230.50000 VND
10 CAD182,461.00000 VND
20 CAD364,922.00000 VND
50 CAD912,305.00000 VND
100 CAD1,824,610.00000 VND
250 CAD4,561,525.00000 VND
500 CAD9,123,050.00000 VND
1000 CAD18,246,100.00000 VND
2000 CAD36,492,200.00000 VND
5000 CAD91,230,500.00000 VND
10000 CAD182,461,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Canadian Dollar
1 VND0.00005 CAD
5 VND0.00027 CAD
10 VND0.00055 CAD
20 VND0.00110 CAD
50 VND0.00274 CAD
100 VND0.00548 CAD
250 VND0.01370 CAD
500 VND0.02740 CAD
1000 VND0.05481 CAD
2000 VND0.10961 CAD
5000 VND0.27403 CAD
10000 VND0.54806 CAD