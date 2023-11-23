5000 Canadian dollars to Vietnamese dongs

Convert CAD to VND at the real exchange rate

5,000 cad
88,466,000 vnd

1.00000 CAD = 17693.20000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.2960.91750.8000642851.525557.146255.4988
1 INR0.012005410.01101510.009605073.421530.01831480.08579280.666284
1 EUR1.089990.784310.872310.6221.66277.7886460.4881
1 GBP1.2499104.1121.146791356.2221.906798.9320469.368

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 CAD17693.20000 VND
5 CAD88466.00000 VND
10 CAD176932.00000 VND
20 CAD353864.00000 VND
50 CAD884660.00000 VND
100 CAD1769320.00000 VND
250 CAD4423300.00000 VND
500 CAD8846600.00000 VND
1000 CAD17693200.00000 VND
2000 CAD35386400.00000 VND
5000 CAD88466000.00000 VND
10000 CAD176932000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Canadian Dollar
1 VND0.00006 CAD
5 VND0.00028 CAD
10 VND0.00057 CAD
20 VND0.00113 CAD
50 VND0.00283 CAD
100 VND0.00565 CAD
250 VND0.01413 CAD
500 VND0.02826 CAD
1000 VND0.05652 CAD
2000 VND0.11304 CAD
5000 VND0.28259 CAD
10000 VND0.56519 CAD