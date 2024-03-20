British pounds sterling to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert GBP to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
31,506,000 vnd

1.000 GBP = 31,510 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:29
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9283.0541.532151.531.3580.8891.655
1 EUR1.087190.2511.665164.661.4750.9661.799
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.8240.0160.0110.02
1 AUD0.6530.60154.218198.9190.8860.5811.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Vietnamese Dong
1 GBP31,506.00000 VND
5 GBP157,530.00000 VND
10 GBP315,060.00000 VND
20 GBP630,120.00000 VND
50 GBP1,575,300.00000 VND
100 GBP3,150,600.00000 VND
250 GBP7,876,500.00000 VND
500 GBP15,753,000.00000 VND
1000 GBP31,506,000.00000 VND
2000 GBP63,012,000.00000 VND
5000 GBP157,530,000.00000 VND
10000 GBP315,060,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / British Pound Sterling
1000 VND0.03174 GBP
2000 VND0.06348 GBP
5000 VND0.15870 GBP
10000 VND0.31740 GBP
20000 VND0.63480 GBP
50000 VND1.58700 GBP
100000 VND3.17400 GBP
200000 VND6.34800 GBP
500000 VND15.87000 GBP
1000000 VND31.74000 GBP
2000000 VND63.48000 GBP
5000000 VND158.70000 GBP