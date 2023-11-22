1 British pound sterling to Vietnamese dongs

Convert GBP to VND at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
30,301 vnd

1.00000 GBP = 30301.40000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9177583.32651.52602149.1551.37380.883951.6592
1 EUR1.0894190.77591.66244162.5051.496620.96311.80753
1 INR0.0120010.011016110.01831371.790010.0164870.01060830.019912
1 AUD0.65530.60152454.6039197.74130.9002510.5792521.08727

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Vietnamese Dong
1 GBP30301.40000 VND
5 GBP151507.00000 VND
10 GBP303014.00000 VND
20 GBP606028.00000 VND
50 GBP1515070.00000 VND
100 GBP3030140.00000 VND
250 GBP7575350.00000 VND
500 GBP15150700.00000 VND
1000 GBP30301400.00000 VND
2000 GBP60602800.00000 VND
5000 GBP151507000.00000 VND
10000 GBP303014000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / British Pound Sterling
1 VND0.00003 GBP
5 VND0.00017 GBP
10 VND0.00033 GBP
20 VND0.00066 GBP
50 VND0.00165 GBP
100 VND0.00330 GBP
250 VND0.00825 GBP
500 VND0.01650 GBP
1000 VND0.03300 GBP
2000 VND0.06600 GBP
5000 VND0.16501 GBP
10000 VND0.33002 GBP