2,000 Brazilian reais to Vietnamese dongs

Convert BRL to VND at the real exchange rate

2,000 brl
9,711,340 vnd

1.000 BRL = 4,856 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8291.4641.6460.97217.713
1 GBP1.17211.246104.0611.7151.9291.13920.75
1 USD0.940.802183.5061.3761.5480.91416.651
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

How to convert Brazilian reais to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Vietnamese Dong
1 BRL4,855.67000 VND
5 BRL24,278.35000 VND
10 BRL48,556.70000 VND
20 BRL97,113.40000 VND
50 BRL242,783.50000 VND
100 BRL485,567.00000 VND
250 BRL1,213,917.50000 VND
500 BRL2,427,835.00000 VND
1000 BRL4,855,670.00000 VND
2000 BRL9,711,340.00000 VND
5000 BRL24,278,350.00000 VND
10000 BRL48,556,700.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Brazilian Real
1 VND0.00021 BRL
5 VND0.00103 BRL
10 VND0.00206 BRL
20 VND0.00412 BRL
50 VND0.01030 BRL
100 VND0.02059 BRL
250 VND0.05149 BRL
500 VND0.10297 BRL
1000 VND0.20595 BRL
2000 VND0.41189 BRL
5000 VND1.02973 BRL
10000 VND2.05945 BRL