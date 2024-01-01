Brazilian reais to Haitian gourdes today

Convert BRL to HTG at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = G22.69 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
BRL to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

HTG
1 BRL to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.175024.2532
Low22.303622.3036
Average22.787623.3802
Change-1.70%-3.48%
1 BRL to HTG stats

The performance of BRL to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.1750 and a 30 day low of 22.3036. This means the 30 day average was 22.7876. The change for BRL to HTG was -1.70.

The performance of BRL to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.2532 and a 90 day low of 22.3036. This means the 90 day average was 23.3802. The change for BRL to HTG was -3.48.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Haitian Gourde
1 BRL22.68760 HTG
5 BRL113.43800 HTG
10 BRL226.87600 HTG
20 BRL453.75200 HTG
50 BRL1,134.38000 HTG
100 BRL2,268.76000 HTG
250 BRL5,671.90000 HTG
500 BRL11,343.80000 HTG
1000 BRL22,687.60000 HTG
2000 BRL45,375.20000 HTG
5000 BRL113,438.00000 HTG
10000 BRL226,876.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Brazilian Real
1 HTG0.04408 BRL
5 HTG0.22038 BRL
10 HTG0.44077 BRL
20 HTG0.88154 BRL
50 HTG2.20385 BRL
100 HTG4.40769 BRL
250 HTG11.01923 BRL
500 HTG22.03845 BRL
1000 HTG44.07690 BRL
2000 HTG88.15380 BRL
5000 HTG220.38450 BRL
10000 HTG440.76900 BRL