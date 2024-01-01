Hong Kong dollars to Haitian gourdes today

Convert HKD to HTG at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = G16.83 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
HKD to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HTG
1 HKD to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.909616.9549
Low16.818916.7979
Average16.861416.8746
Change-0.36%-0.18%
1 HKD to HTG stats

The performance of HKD to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.9096 and a 30 day low of 16.8189. This means the 30 day average was 16.8614. The change for HKD to HTG was -0.36.

The performance of HKD to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.9549 and a 90 day low of 16.7979. This means the 90 day average was 16.8746. The change for HKD to HTG was -0.18.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Haitian Gourde
100 HKD1,683.04000 HTG
200 HKD3,366.08000 HTG
300 HKD5,049.12000 HTG
500 HKD8,415.20000 HTG
1000 HKD16,830.40000 HTG
2000 HKD33,660.80000 HTG
2500 HKD42,076.00000 HTG
3000 HKD50,491.20000 HTG
4000 HKD67,321.60000 HTG
5000 HKD84,152.00000 HTG
10000 HKD168,304.00000 HTG
20000 HKD336,608.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Hong Kong Dollar
1 HTG0.05942 HKD
5 HTG0.29708 HKD
10 HTG0.59416 HKD
20 HTG1.18833 HKD
50 HTG2.97083 HKD
100 HTG5.94165 HKD
250 HTG14.85413 HKD
500 HTG29.70825 HKD
1000 HTG59.41650 HKD
2000 HTG118.83300 HKD
5000 HTG297.08250 HKD
10000 HTG594.16500 HKD