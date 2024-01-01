Chinese yuan rmb to Haitian gourdes today

Convert CNY to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
18,347.90 htg

¥1.000 CNY = G18.35 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.347918.3479
Low18.033518.0335
Average18.143118.2163
Change0.93%0.47%
1 CNY to HTG stats

The performance of CNY to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.3479 and a 30 day low of 18.0335. This means the 30 day average was 18.1431. The change for CNY to HTG was 0.93.

The performance of CNY to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.3479 and a 90 day low of 18.0335. This means the 90 day average was 18.2163. The change for CNY to HTG was 0.47.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Haitian Gourde
1 CNY18.34790 HTG
5 CNY91.73950 HTG
10 CNY183.47900 HTG
20 CNY366.95800 HTG
50 CNY917.39500 HTG
100 CNY1,834.79000 HTG
250 CNY4,586.97500 HTG
500 CNY9,173.95000 HTG
1000 CNY18,347.90000 HTG
2000 CNY36,695.80000 HTG
5000 CNY91,739.50000 HTG
10000 CNY183,479.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HTG0.05450 CNY
5 HTG0.27251 CNY
10 HTG0.54502 CNY
20 HTG1.09005 CNY
50 HTG2.72511 CNY
100 HTG5.45023 CNY
250 HTG13.62558 CNY
500 HTG27.25115 CNY
1000 HTG54.50230 CNY
2000 HTG109.00460 CNY
5000 HTG272.51150 CNY
10000 HTG545.02300 CNY