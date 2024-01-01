5 Haitian gourdes to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert HTG to CNY at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = ¥0.05544 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:22
HTG to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CNY
1 HTG to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05540.0554
Low0.05410.0533
Average0.05460.0541
Change2.23%2.01%
1 HTG to CNY stats

The performance of HTG to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0554 and a 30 day low of 0.0541. This means the 30 day average was 0.0546. The change for HTG to CNY was 2.23.

The performance of HTG to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0554 and a 90 day low of 0.0533. This means the 90 day average was 0.0541. The change for HTG to CNY was 2.01.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34318.1231.3990.78984.3860.9471.538
1 SGD0.745113.4961.0410.58862.8410.7051.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6560.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95910.56460.3390.6771.099

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HTG0.05544 CNY
5 HTG0.27720 CNY
10 HTG0.55439 CNY
20 HTG1.10879 CNY
50 HTG2.77197 CNY
100 HTG5.54393 CNY
250 HTG13.85982 CNY
500 HTG27.71965 CNY
1000 HTG55.43930 CNY
2000 HTG110.87860 CNY
5000 HTG277.19650 CNY
10000 HTG554.39300 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Haitian Gourde
1 CNY18.03780 HTG
5 CNY90.18900 HTG
10 CNY180.37800 HTG
20 CNY360.75600 HTG
50 CNY901.89000 HTG
100 CNY1,803.78000 HTG
250 CNY4,509.45000 HTG
500 CNY9,018.90000 HTG
1000 CNY18,037.80000 HTG
2000 CNY36,075.60000 HTG
5000 CNY90,189.00000 HTG
10000 CNY180,378.00000 HTG