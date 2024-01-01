Haitian gourdes to South African rand today

Convert HTG to ZAR at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = R0.1384 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:00
HTG to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ZAR
1 HTG to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13950.1395
Low0.13200.1302
Average0.13550.1345
Change3.19%1.02%
1 HTG to ZAR stats

The performance of HTG to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1395 and a 30 day low of 0.1320. This means the 30 day average was 0.1355. The change for HTG to ZAR was 3.19.

The performance of HTG to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1395 and a 90 day low of 0.1302. This means the 90 day average was 0.1345. The change for HTG to ZAR was 1.02.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / South African Rand
1 HTG0.13841 ZAR
5 HTG0.69203 ZAR
10 HTG1.38405 ZAR
20 HTG2.76810 ZAR
50 HTG6.92025 ZAR
100 HTG13.84050 ZAR
250 HTG34.60125 ZAR
500 HTG69.20250 ZAR
1000 HTG138.40500 ZAR
2000 HTG276.81000 ZAR
5000 HTG692.02500 ZAR
10000 HTG1,384.05000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Haitian Gourde
1 ZAR7.22519 HTG
5 ZAR36.12595 HTG
10 ZAR72.25190 HTG
20 ZAR144.50380 HTG
50 ZAR361.25950 HTG
100 ZAR722.51900 HTG
250 ZAR1,806.29750 HTG
500 ZAR3,612.59500 HTG
1000 ZAR7,225.19000 HTG
2000 ZAR14,450.38000 HTG
5000 ZAR36,125.95000 HTG
10000 ZAR72,251.90000 HTG