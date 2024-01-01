Haitian gourdes to South African rand today

Convert HTG to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
141.79 zar

1.000 HTG = 0.1418 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34118.7141.3510.78383.1040.9171.523
1 SGD0.746113.961.0080.58461.9930.6841.136
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0720.0424.4410.0490.081
1 CAD0.740.99213.85410.5861.5220.6791.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / South African Rand
1 HTG0.14179 ZAR
5 HTG0.70896 ZAR
10 HTG1.41791 ZAR
20 HTG2.83582 ZAR
50 HTG7.08955 ZAR
100 HTG14.17910 ZAR
250 HTG35.44775 ZAR
500 HTG70.89550 ZAR
1000 HTG141.79100 ZAR
2000 HTG283.58200 ZAR
5000 HTG708.95500 ZAR
10000 HTG1,417.91000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Haitian Gourde
1 ZAR7.05264 HTG
5 ZAR35.26320 HTG
10 ZAR70.52640 HTG
20 ZAR141.05280 HTG
50 ZAR352.63200 HTG
100 ZAR705.26400 HTG
250 ZAR1,763.16000 HTG
500 ZAR3,526.32000 HTG
1000 ZAR7,052.64000 HTG
2000 ZAR14,105.28000 HTG
5000 ZAR35,263.20000 HTG
10000 ZAR70,526.40000 HTG