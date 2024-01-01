5,000 Haitian gourdes to South African rand

Convert HTG to ZAR at the real exchange rate

5,000 htg
684.65 zar

G1.000 HTG = R0.1369 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZAR
1 HTG to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14060.1432
Low0.13470.1347
Average0.13700.1381
Change-2.14%-4.25%
View full history

1 HTG to ZAR stats

The performance of HTG to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1406 and a 30 day low of 0.1347. This means the 30 day average was 0.1370. The change for HTG to ZAR was -2.14.

The performance of HTG to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1432 and a 90 day low of 0.1347. This means the 90 day average was 0.1381. The change for HTG to ZAR was -4.25.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.30917.951.3530.76183.9610.9051.484
1 SGD0.764113.7171.0340.58264.1610.6921.134
1 ZAR0.0560.07310.0750.0424.6770.050.083
1 CAD0.7390.96713.26310.56262.0350.6691.096

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / South African Rand
1 HTG0.13693 ZAR
5 HTG0.68465 ZAR
10 HTG1.36930 ZAR
20 HTG2.73860 ZAR
50 HTG6.84650 ZAR
100 HTG13.69300 ZAR
250 HTG34.23250 ZAR
500 HTG68.46500 ZAR
1000 HTG136.93000 ZAR
2000 HTG273.86000 ZAR
5000 HTG684.65000 ZAR
10000 HTG1,369.30000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Haitian Gourde
1 ZAR7.30298 HTG
5 ZAR36.51490 HTG
10 ZAR73.02980 HTG
20 ZAR146.05960 HTG
50 ZAR365.14900 HTG
100 ZAR730.29800 HTG
250 ZAR1,825.74500 HTG
500 ZAR3,651.49000 HTG
1000 ZAR7,302.98000 HTG
2000 ZAR14,605.96000 HTG
5000 ZAR36,514.90000 HTG
10000 ZAR73,029.80000 HTG