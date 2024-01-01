Haitian gourdes to Canadian dollars today

Convert HTG to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
10.25 cad

1.000 HTG = 0.01025 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.7771.3530.78583.1550.9191.526
1 SGD0.745113.9911.0080.58561.9610.6851.137
1 ZAR0.0530.07110.0720.0424.4290.0490.081
1 CAD0.7390.99213.88310.5861.4820.681.129

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Canadian Dollar
1 HTG0.01025 CAD
5 HTG0.05124 CAD
10 HTG0.10248 CAD
20 HTG0.20495 CAD
50 HTG0.51239 CAD
100 HTG1.02477 CAD
250 HTG2.56193 CAD
500 HTG5.12385 CAD
1000 HTG10.24770 CAD
2000 HTG20.49540 CAD
5000 HTG51.23850 CAD
10000 HTG102.47700 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 CAD97.58300 HTG
5 CAD487.91500 HTG
10 CAD975.83000 HTG
20 CAD1,951.66000 HTG
50 CAD4,879.15000 HTG
100 CAD9,758.30000 HTG
250 CAD24,395.75000 HTG
500 CAD48,791.50000 HTG
1000 CAD97,583.00000 HTG
2000 CAD195,166.00000 HTG
5000 CAD487,915.00000 HTG
10000 CAD975,830.00000 HTG